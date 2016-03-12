Putin signs decree limiting nuclear material supplies to Iran

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on enforcing UN Security Council Resolution 2231 of July 20, 2015 that sealed the solution of the Iran nuclear issue, according to the document posted on the government's legal information portal on Friday.

Putin has decreed that Russian organizations and institutions will be required until October 18, 2025 to get a preliminary authorization from the UN Security Council for delivering, selling or directly transferring to Iran "all the items on the List of nuclear materials, equipment, special non-nuclear materials and corresponding technologies subject to export control."

The same requirement applies to all the items specified in the List of equipment and dual-purpose materials and corresponding technologies applied for nuclear purposes, TASS informs.

A preliminary authorization of the UN Security Council will also be required "for Iran, its citizens and legal entities registered in Iran or staying under its jurisdiction, or private individuals and legal entities acting on their behalf or on their instruction, or legal entities under their possession or control for placing investments on the territory of Russia in any kinds of commercial activity related to the extraction of uranium, the production or use of nuclear materials and technologies specified in the List of nuclear materials."

The Russian president's decree says that the UN Security Council's permission "is not required for the activity directly related to reconfiguring two cascades at Iran's Fordo facility for the production of stable isotopes by the method of the centrifugal enrichment, with the exportation of enriched uranium stocks exceeding 300 kilograms from Iran in exchange for the transfer of natural uranium to Iran and with the upgrade of Iran's Arak reactor based on an approved conceptual design project and the subsequent agreed final project of that reactor's design and on condition that it complies with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action approved by the UN Security Council and provided that the Iranian side gives guarantees that the Russian side will hold checks of the use of any supplied item (material, equipment, product and technology) for the stated goals and of the place of its use."

Under the document, a preliminary authorization of the UN Security Council will be required until October 18, 2023 for delivering, selling or directly transferring to Iran the items specified in the List of equipment, and also materials and technologies that can be used for the creation of missile weaponry and for which export control has been established.

Before October 18, 2023, "it shall be prohibited to carry out financial operations with monetary funds, financial assets and economic resources available on the territory of the Russian Federation, ... which, as the UN Security Council will find out, are involved in Iran's nuclear activity sensitive from the viewpoint of its spread, directly related to such activity or render it assistance contrary to Iran's commitments or are involved in Iran's development of nuclear weapon delivery means, are directly related to such activity or render it support."

The Russian president's decree requires a preliminary authorization from the UN Security Council until October 18, 2020 for delivering, selling or directly transferring to Iran "any battle tanks, fighting armored vehicles, large-caliber artillery systems, combat planes, combat helicopters, warships, missiles or missile systems as they are defined for the purposes of the UN Register of Conventional Arms and related supplies, including spare parts.".