Putin to answer questions in Q&A session

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Russian President Vladimir Putin will answer questions of the nation at his traditional annual question-and-answer marathon before television audiences, known as Direct Line with Vladimir Putin due to start at noon on Thursday, Kazinform has learnt from TASS .

The Direct Line will be broadcast by Russia's TV Channel One, Rossiya 1, Rossiya 24, radio stations Mayak, Vesti FM and Radio Rossii. This Direct Line will be 15th for Putin over his presidency and premiership.

In the first dialogue with nation, which the Kremlin formally refers to as the Direct Line with Vladimir Putin, 400,000 questions were asked. From that moment on, queries have steadily climbed all the way to a record-high of 3.25 million in 2015.

The list of incoming questions for the Direct Line is published and constantly updated on the official website of the program moskva-putinu.ru.

Social and domestic issues and economic situation in the country are expected to become main topics of the conversation with the head of the state this year.

According to Dmitry Peskov, Putin's press secretary, international issues are not the topic that worries Russian citizens so much and they are "not even on the tenth place" on the list of the most frequently asked questions.

The most popular questions concern the existing problems of industries, construction and transport sectors, communications, wages, housing and communal services, health care and education, environment.