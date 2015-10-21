Putin to have videoconference with Argentinian president

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russian President Vladimir Putin is having a videoconference with his Argentinian counterpart, Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, on Wednesday, October 21, Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"[Tomorrow] there will be a videoconference with President of Argentina Cristina Kirchner on the occasion of the anniversary of diplomatic relations between Russia and Argentina [established in 1885]," Peskov told journalists, adding it was an important jubilee and "that is why the two heads of state agreed to hold a videconference." Russia's television channel RT will be a co-organizer of the videoconference on the Russian part, he said, adding that RT was the only Russia television channel broadcasting in Argentina. Apart from that, according to Peskov, Putin's plans for Wednesday include a speech at the inaugural World Olympians Forum in Moscow and meetings with President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach and Prince of Monaco Albert II. Peskov said the World Olympians Forum would be attended by Olympians, IOC officials and members of national Olympic Committees "who stand against politicization of sports". Source: TASS Russian News Agency