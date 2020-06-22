Putin to hold talks with foreign leaders invited to Victory Day parade

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with the leaders of states invited to the Victory Day parade set to take place in Moscow on June 24, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

«Of course, Putin will communicate with the guests on the sidelines,» he said. Peskov added that Putin would hold a reception for the invited heads of state and government.

«Of course, there are contacts on the sidelines of such events, so there will be communication, but just on the sidelines of the celebration,» the Kremlin spokesman added. He noted that the full list of guests set to visit Moscow on June 24 would be ready and published on the eve of the parade.

On May 26, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced during a session with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu that the Victory Day parade would take place in Russia on June 24. The president ordered the defense chief to avoid any health risks for the participants of the parade.

Source: TASS