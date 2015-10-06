Putin to visit Kazakhstan in October

ASTANA. AKZINFORM - The official visit of President of Russia Vladimir to Kazakhstan is expected in mid-October this year, the press service of the National Space Agency of Kazakhstan informs.

"The issues of bilateral cooperation are planned to be discussed within the framework of the visit including the issues of interaction in the space sector. Besides, the agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Government of Russia on interaction during the launch of rockets from the Dombarovsky launch site and using the territory of Kazakhstan for collection of falling rocket stages is expected to be signed during the visit," the statement reads.