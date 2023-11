MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning to visit Slovenia, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Indeed, the president's visit to Slovenia is being prepared," he said. "We will inform you about the exact date and agenda in due time."

Earlier in the day, Slovenia's Ambassador to Russia Primoz Sheligo said that Putin is expected to visit Slovenia on July 30.

Kazinform refers to TASS