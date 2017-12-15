Putin, Trump speak in favor of building dialogue with North Korea — Kremlin

ASTANA. KAZINFORMRussian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump in their telephone call overnight into December 15 spoke out in favor of building a dialogue with Pyongyang and resolve the situation on the Korean Peninsula, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, Kazinform has learned from TASS .

"[The presidents] spoke out in favor of building dialogue and contacts with North Korea and agreed to exchange information and initiatives in this regard," Peskov said.

The Russian presidential spokesman did not say how long the telephone conversation lasted, noting that it was "rather long and substantial."

The Kremlin press service said earlier that the telephone conversation had been initiated by Washington. The two presidents exchanged views on pressing bilateral issues, as well as on various crises, "focusing on ways to resolve the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue." According to the White House, Trump and Putin "discussed working together to resolve the very dangerous situation in North Korea.

