    21:15, 21 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Putin urges to adopt UN General Assembly resolution on depoliticizing sport

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday the UN General Assembly should pass a resolution on taking politics out of sport.

    "We consider it important to work out and adopt a separate UN General Assembly resolution to finally seal the principle of depoliticizing sport in international law," Putin said at the first forum of the World Olympians Association (WOA). Kazinform refers to TASS.

