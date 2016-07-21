Putintseva advanced to quarterfinals of tennis tournament in Washington

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Citi Open tennis tournament continues in the capital city of the USA - Washington. The prize fund of the tournament is USD 250 thousand, Sports.kz informs.

Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva just had a hard match against 17-year-old Argentinian Usue Maitane Arconada in the second round of the Citi Open tennis tournament.

She won the first set 6:4, and then when she led 4:2 in the second she unexpectedly lost it - 4:6. In the third set Arconada took a lead 3:2 but Putintseva managed to tie the score at 3. The Kazakhstani player, however, managed to beat the Argentinian player in the third - 6:4.

Y. Putintseva will have to play against the winner of the match between Japanese Risa Ozaki and British Naomi Broady next.