TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    14:24, 14 January 2019 | GMT +6

    Putintseva advances to second round of Australian Open

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's top female tennis player Yulia Putintseva has played her first match at the Australian Open in Melbourne, SPORTINFORM reports.

    Scoring 6-4, 7-6 (1) in the first-round match, Yulia Putintseva (World's No.39) proved to be stronger than 32-year-old Barbora Strýcová of the Czech Republic.

    To qualify for the third round, Yulia will play against the winner of the match between Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) and Kateřina Siniaková (Czech Republic).

    Tomorrow, Kazakhstan's Zarina Diyas and Mikhail Kukushkin will have their first matches in Melbourne.

