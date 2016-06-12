Putintseva and Shvedova to participate in Mallorca Open next week

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two representatives of Kazakhstan Yaroslava Shvedova and Yulia Putintseva will kick off their 2016 Mallorca Open campaign in Spain next week.

Shvedova who won the Ricoh Open doubles title on Saturday (June 11) was drawn against Slovak Daniela Hantuchova.



As for Putintseva, she will take on a qualifier in the opening round.



The prize fund of the tournament exceeds $220,000.



Source: Sports.kz.