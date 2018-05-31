EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:04, 31 May 2018 | GMT +6

    Putintseva battles to Roland Garros 2018 third round

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World №98 Yulia Putintseva battled through to the third round of the Roland Garros 2018 on Wednesday, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

    In the second-round match Putintseva eliminated American Jennifer Brady in a straight-set win 6-4, 6-3.

    Brady hit three aces whereas the Kazakhstan fired none. Both tennis players made four double faults.

    Putintseva may repeat her 2016 success in Paris by reaching the quarterfinal of the French Open if she shuns Chinese Qiang Wang in the third round.

     

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!