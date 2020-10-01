Putintseva bows out of Roland Garros 2020

PARIS. KAZINFORM – World number 27 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan has bowed out after the second round of the 2020 Roland Garros in France, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The 25-year old Putintseva fell to qualifier and world number 131 Nadia Podorska from Argentine in a three-set match 6-3, 1-6, 2-6. The match lasted for 2 hours and 2 minutes.

Podorska will play against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia in the next round of the Grand Slam tournament.

Elena Rybakina remains the only female tennis player from Kazakhstan in the single’s main draw.