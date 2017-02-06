EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:30, 06 February 2017 | GMT +6

    Putintseva climbed 7 lines up in updated WTA ranking

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has updated its rankings, Kazinform reports citing Sports.kz.    

    U.S. Serena Williams tops the ranking, leaving Angelique Kerber from Germany and Czech Karolína Plíšková behind.

     

    Kazakhstan’s No.1 Yulia Putintseva improved her positions in Top 100 singles having climbed up from the 34th line to the 27th. Yaroslawa Shvedova, on the contrary, lost one position and dropped to the 46th line.  As for doubles, Shvedova retained her 11th position. 

    Tags:
    Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!