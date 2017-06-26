Putintseva, Diyas up in WTA rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two Kazakhstani tennis players Yulia Putintseva and Zarina Diyas improved their standing in the recently updated WTA rankings, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan's №1 in tennis Yulia Putintseva rose one spot up to №43. Yaroslava Shvedova, on the contrary, slid one spot down to №49. Zarina Diyas climbed three spots up to №130.



German Angelique Kerber tops the WTA singles rankings. Coming in second is Romanian Simona Halep. Czech Karolina Pliskova is ranked third.