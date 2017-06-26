09:59, 26 June 2017 | GMT +6
Putintseva, Diyas up in WTA rankings
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two Kazakhstani tennis players Yulia Putintseva and Zarina Diyas improved their standing in the recently updated WTA rankings, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.
Kazakhstan's №1 in tennis Yulia Putintseva rose one spot up to №43. Yaroslava Shvedova, on the contrary, slid one spot down to №49. Zarina Diyas climbed three spots up to №130.
German Angelique Kerber tops the WTA singles rankings. Coming in second is Romanian Simona Halep. Czech Karolina Pliskova is ranked third.