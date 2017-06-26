EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:59, 26 June 2017 | GMT +6

    Putintseva, Diyas up in WTA rankings

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two Kazakhstani tennis players Yulia Putintseva and Zarina Diyas improved their standing in the recently updated WTA rankings, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstan's №1 in tennis Yulia Putintseva rose one spot up to №43. Yaroslava Shvedova, on the contrary, slid one spot down to №49. Zarina Diyas climbed three spots up to №130.

    German Angelique Kerber tops the WTA singles rankings. Coming in second is Romanian Simona Halep. Czech Karolina Pliskova is ranked third.

     

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!