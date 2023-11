BASTAD. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva (world No56) has held her quarterfinals match at the WTA Bastad Challenger in Sweden, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

Putintseva played vs. Spanish player Aliona Bolsova (ranked 118th by WTA) and won in three sets with the score 2:6, 7:6, 6:4. The game lasted for two hours and 51 minutes.

In semifinals, she will play vs Olga Danilovic from Serbia.