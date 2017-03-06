Putintseva is out of WTA's top 30

ASTANA. KAZINFORM -WTA has published an updated weekly Singles Ranking, Sports.kz reports.

Serena Williams remains number one ,followed by Angelique Kerber from Germany and Karolína Plíšková from Czech Republic.



Kazakh Yulia Putintseva, slipped to 31 place from last week's 29th. Another Kazkhstani, Yaroslava Shvedova remained 48th. And Kazakh tennis player closest to the top 100 Zarina Diyas has lost 13 positions and currently ranked 187th.



Shvedova closes the Top 10 of the women's doubles ranking.