EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:42, 11 January 2021 | GMT +6

    Putintseva loses Abu Dhabi WTA Women's Tennis Open 3rd round

    None
    None
    ABU-DHABI. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva lost in the 3rd round at the Abu Dhabi WTA Women's Tennis Open, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    In the third round of the Abu Dhabi WTA Women's Tennis Open, Putintseva (Kazakhstan) lost to top seed Sofia Kenin (USA) 6:3, 6:7, 4:6.

    In the 2h 40min match the Kazakhstan fired six aces, made five double faults, and saved five break points out of 12. The two players’ match record is 1:0 for the American.


    Tags:
    Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!