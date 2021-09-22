EN
    10:30, 22 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Putintseva of Kazakhstan advanced to Ostrava Open 2nd round

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva has advanced to the second round of the Ostrava Open – the WTA Tour tournament taking place in the Czech Republic, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    It took 3 hours and 24 minutes for world’s 49th tennis player Putintseva to beat Zhang Shuai of China ranked 48th in the world 5-7, 7-6, 6-4.

    The score of both players’ encounters stands at 3-1 for the Kazakhstani.

    Putintseva is to take on Polish Iga Świątek in the next round.


