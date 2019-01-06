EN
    18:49, 06 January 2019

    Putintseva outplays Diyas for first time ever

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's №1 female tennis player Yulia Putintseva defeated her compatriot Zarina Diyas in the final match of the Sydney International tournament qualifying round, SPORTINFORM reports.

    Sunday morning was pretty energy-consuming for both tennis players. At first, Zarina Diyas beat Barbora Strýcová of the Czech Republic: 7-5, 1-6, 6-4. Then, Yulia Putintseva in her match defeated Australia's Destanee Aiava: 6-0, 6-2.

    The face-to-face duel between Kazakhstani athletes was interrupted due to rain. However, the weather did not prevent the end of the match today. Yulia Putintseva secured a confident win: 6-2, 6-2.

    It should be mentioned that this has been Yulia's first victory over Zarina after two unsuccessful matches in the past. Diyas outplayed Putintseva in 2017 in Tokyo and last year in New Haven.

