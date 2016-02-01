Putintseva overtakes Diyas in WTA rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva overtook her fellow countrywoman Zarina Diyas in the WTA power rankings, Sports.kz informs.

Thanks to her advancement to the third round at the Australian Open in women's singles a week and a half ago Y. Putintseva climibed up 12 positions in the rankings. It allowed her to become the 64th ranked tennis player in the world, and Z. Diyas, previously the best tennis player of Kazakhstan, lost 12 positions, now occupies the 69th place. Yaroslava Shvedova lost 13 positions, and now occupies the 83rd place.

American Serena Williams is still on the top of the rankings. German Angelique Kerber climbed up to the second place and Romanian Simona Halep moved down to the third place in the rankings.