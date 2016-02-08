EN
    Putintseva remains highest ranked WTA player in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Yulia Putintseva has retained her 64th spot in the updated WTA rankings this week, Sports.kz reports.

    Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan moved one spot up to №68.
    Another representative of Kazakhstan in WTA top 100 Yaroslava Shvedova also rose one spot up to №82.
    American Serena Williams dominates the rankings followed by German Angelique Kerber who upset Williams at the 2016 Australian Open final. Simona Halep of Romania rounds out the top 3.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
