ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva and Slovak Magdalena Rybarikova sadly lost in the second round of the women's doubles event at the 2016 Wimbledon in London.

Putinteva and Rybarikova were stunned by Czech Karolina Pliskova and German Julia Goerges in straight sets 1-6, 4-6.



The 8th-seeded Czech-German duo will play against British tandem Naomi Broady and Heather Watson in the third round.