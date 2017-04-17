Putintseva, Shvedova retain positions in WTA TOP-100

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The updated Women's Tennis Association (WTA) tennis rankings has been published, Sports.kz reports.

The leaders in singles remained unchanged with Angelique Kerber being first, Serena Williams second, and Karolína Plíšková third.

Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva and Yaroslava Shvedova retained their 31st and 51st positions respectively.

In doubles Shvedova remained 13th, and Galina Voskoboyeva dropped from 113th to 116th position.