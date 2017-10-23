EN
    09:43, 23 October 2017

    Putintseva, Shvedova retain their positions in WTA rankings

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Women's Tennis Association (WTA) published its updated rankings on Monday, Sports.kz reports.

    Romanian Simona Halep is still the first in the world, while Spanish Garbine Muguruza and Czech Karolina Pliskova occupy second and third places, respectively.

    Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva (53rd) and Yaroslava Shvedova (291st) retained their positions in the rankings. While Zarina Diyas moved three lines down and is now 66th. In the doubles, Shvedova dropped from the 28th to the 37th place.

     

