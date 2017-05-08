Putintseva, Shvedova up in WTA ranking

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's famous tennis players have improved their positions in the World Tennis Association rankings, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In the WTA’s updated ranking, Putintseva climbed two lines up and now ranks the 30th.

Yaroslawa Shvedova has also improved her positions and now stands the 50th.

As for Zarina Diyas, she lost some spots in the ranking having moved to the 158th line. One more Kazakhstani tennis player Galina Voskoboyeva stands the 282nd.