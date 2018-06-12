Putintseva skyrockets in WTA rankings after reaching Roland Garros quarterfinal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan leapfrogged in the updated WTA rankings this week after propelling to the quarterfinals of the Roland Garros 2018 in Paris, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani moved 42 spots up to №56 of the updated rankings. Recall that Putintseva was eliminated by American Madison Keys in the quarterfinal in straight sets 6-7, 4-6.



Kazakhstan's №1 in tennis Zarina Diyas also improved her standings in the WTA rankings. She is placed 45th compared to 51st spot last week.



Simona Halep of Romania who claimed the Roland Garros 2018 title remains at the top of the WTA rankings. She is followed by Danish Caroline Wozniacki and Spanish Garbine Muguruza ranked 2nd and 3rd in the world, respectively.