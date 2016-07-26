EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:46, 26 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Putintseva stands 26th in updated WTA ranking

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM WTA updated the ranking of the champions' race for the final tournament in Singapore, Sports.kz informs.

    Serena Williams from the U.S. tos the rating and German Angelique Kerber stands the second.

    Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza moved up and is among top-three players of the ranking having left Polish Agnieszka Radwanska behind.

    As for Kazakhstani athletes, Yulia Putintseva climbed up four lines in the ranking and holds the 26th position.

    Yaroslava Shvedova lost one position and stands the 40th.

    Zarina Diyas retains the 107th position, while Galina Voskoboeva stands the 290th and Kamila Kerimbayeva is the 317th.

    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!