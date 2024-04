Putintseva to face Rybakina in 2024 Mutua Madrid Open quarterfinal

Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva (ranked 50th by the WTA) held her round of 16 match at the Mutua Madrid Open 2024, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Sports.kz.

Putintseva played vs Russian Daria Kasatkina, world No 11, and won over her in three sets 3:6, 6:2, 6:2. The match lasted for one hour and 55 minutes.

Previously, Putintseva overwhelmed Chinese players Yue Yuan and Xingwen Zheng.

In the quarterfinal, she will face world No 4, Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina, who had defeated Czech player Sára Bejlek in two sets (6:1, 6:3).