Putintseva to face world №49 in Australian Open 2nd Round

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World №39 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan will face Swiss Belinda Bencic in the second round of the 2019 Australian Open, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM. The match is scheduled for January 16.

At the start of the tournament Bencic routed Czech Katerina Siniakova in a three-set match 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.



Bencic and Putintseva played twice in Luxembourg and Sydney and the latter came out victorious in both matches.



Recall that Putintseva stunned Barbora Strycova in straight sets 6-4, 7-6 in the opening round of the Grand Slam in Melbourne.