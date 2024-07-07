Putintseva upset No 1 Iga Swiatek in Wimbledon 4th round

World No 35, Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva stormed into the fourth round of Wimbledon tournament, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

In the third round match, Putintseva knocked out World No 1, Iga Swiatek, with a score of 3:6, 6:1, and 6:2. During the 2-hour match, Putintseva converted 4 out of 8 break points earned.

In the next round, she will face Jelena Ostapenko from Latvia. The match will take place on Monday, July 8.

Two weeks ago, Yulia Putintseva won her first grass-court singles title at the Rothesay Classic Birmingham, after beating Australian Ajla Tomljanovic.