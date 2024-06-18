EN
    08:46, 18 June 2024

    Kazakhstan's Putintseva wins her first match at Rothesay Classic Birmingham

    Putintseva wins her first match at Rothesay Classic tournament
    Photo credit: sports.kz

    Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva played her first doubles match at the Rothesay Classic grass tournament in Birmingham, Great Britain, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Sports.kz.

    Paired with Russian Anastasia Potapova, she played vs. Czech-Russian duo Barbora Krejcikova and Diana Shnaider and won in three sets with a score 3:6, 6:1, 10:7. The round of 16 match lasted for one hour and 14 minutes.

    Earlier, at the French Open Championship, Putintseva together with Kamilla Rakhimova, lost in the first round to Elena Vesnina and Anna Kalinskaya tandem.

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
