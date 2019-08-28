Putintseva wins match against Madison Brengle at US Open

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva won the match against Madison Brengle at the US Open, Sports.kz informs.

Yulia Putintseva, ranked 39 in WTA ranking, played with Madison Brengle from the U.S. The match lasted for 1 hour 32 minutes. The Kazakhstani tennis player defeated Madison Brengle in straight sets 6:3, 6:3.

Next time Putintseva is to play with Arina Sobolenko from Belarus. Previously, it was reported that Kazakhstani athletes Mikhail Kukushkin and Alexander Bublik successfully passed the first round of U.S. Open.

Both Elena Rybakina and Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan crashed out of the tournament after their respective losses in the opening round.