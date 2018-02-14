EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:12, 14 February 2018 | GMT +6

    PyeonChang biathlon: Women's individual race rescheduled due to bad weather

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Women's 15km Individual has been rescheduled for tomorrow due to bad weather in PyeongChang. The event will start February 15 at 4:15 pm (Astana time), SPORTINFORM reports.

    Kazakhstan will be represented by Olga Poltoranina (4), Galina Vishnevskaya (28th), Alina Raikova (54), and Daria Klimina (83).

    Men's 20km race will start at 5:20 pm.

    Previously, the PyeongChang organizers postponed competitions in Alpine Skiing.

     

     

    Tags:
    Sport PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!