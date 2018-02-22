PyeongChang 2018: Azhgaliyev 5th in men's 500m semifinals

PYEONGCHANG. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's speed skater Abzal Azhgaliyev finished 5th in Men's 500m Semifinal 1 at the Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang on Thursday, Kazinform reports.

Azhgaliyev timed 500 meters in 40.835, finishing last in the semifinal.



Chinese Wu Dajing demonstrated the best result in the Semifinal 1 clocking the distance in 40.087. Coming in second was Samuel Girard of Canada. They both qualified for Final A.



Hungarian Shaolin Sandor Liu and Dutch Daan Breeuwsma qualified for Final B.



Other Kazakh speed skaters Denis Nikisha and Nurbergen Zhumagaziyev didn't advance to the men's 500m semifinals.