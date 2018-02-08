PyeongChang 2018: Curling, ski jumping to kick off today

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Although the opening ceremony of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics is still a day away, the competitions in curling and ski jumping will be held on Thursday.

The round-robin session in mixed doubles, which will be held at Gangneung Curling Center in Gangneung, curling will be the first official event of the Games.

The qualification for the individual normal hill in men's ski jumping, in which Kazakhstan will be represented by Sergey Tkachenko will also be held today at Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre in PyeongChang.

The official opening of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics will be held tomorrow, February 9. The Games, that for the first time in history will surpass 100 medal events, will last until February 25.