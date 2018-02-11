PyeongChang 2018: Downhill with participation of Kazakhstan’s Zakurdayev postponed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The skiers of the Winter Olympic Games were supposed to compete today in Men's Downhill. However, strong winds forced the Organizing Committee to reschedule the ski competition for February 15, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

According to the press service of the International Ski Federation (FIS), winds with gusts up to 72 km per hour are expected to persist all day long.

It should be mentioned that Kazakh athlete Igor Zakurdayev is one of the skiers to participate in the Olympic downhill.

In addition, the Super Giant Slalom competition was postponed from 15th to 16th February.