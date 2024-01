PyeongChang 2018 Feb 13 Schedule: Team Kazakhstan to perform in four sports

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Tuesday, Team Kazakhstan is scheduled to perform in four sports at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, the country's Olympic Committee said.

Alpine skiing

Men's Alpine Combined Downhill

Igor Zakurdayev

Start time 8.30 am*

Cross-Country Skiing

Ladies' Sprint Classic

Elena Kolomina, Anna Shevchenko, Valeria Tyuleneva

Start time Qualification 2.30 pm*, Final 6.25 pm*

Men's Sprint Classic

Alexey Poltoranin, Denis Volotka

Start time Qualification 3.05 pm*, Final 6.35 pm*

Short Track Speed Skating

Men's 1,000m

Nurbergen Zhumagaziyev

Start time Qualification 4.00 pm*

Men's 5,000m Relay

Abzal Azhgaliyev, Nurbergen Zhumagaziyev, Denis Nikisha, Yerkebulan Shamukhanov, Mersaid Zhaksybayev

Start time Qualification 5.30 pm*

Speed Skating

Men's 1,500m

Denis Kuzin, Fedor Mezentsev

Start time Final 5.00 pm*

*Astana time