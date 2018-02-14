PyeongChang 2018 Feb 14 Schedule: Team Kazakhstan to perform in two sports

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Wednesday, February 14, Team Kazakhstan will compete for medals in three sports at the Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang.

In particular, Kazakhstanis will take part in Women's Alpine Skiing and Speed Skating, and Biathlon.

Speed Skating

Ladies' 1,000m

Final - 7 pm

Yekaterina Aydova

Biathlon

Ladies' 1,000m

Individual race 8.05 pm

Galina Vishnevskaya, Olga Poltoranina, Alina Raikova and Daria Klimina.