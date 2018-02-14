EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:33, 14 February 2018 | GMT +6

    PyeongChang 2018 Feb 14 Schedule: Team Kazakhstan to perform in two sports

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Wednesday, February 14, Team Kazakhstan will compete for medals in three sports at the Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang.    

    In particular, Kazakhstanis will take part in Women's Alpine Skiing and Speed Skating, and Biathlon.

    Speed Skating

    Ladies' 1,000m

    Final - 7 pm

    Yekaterina Aydova

    Biathlon

    Ladies' 1,000m

    Individual race 8.05 pm

    Galina Vishnevskaya, Olga Poltoranina, Alina Raikova and Daria Klimina.

     

    Tags:
    Sport PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!