10:33, 14 February 2018 | GMT +6
PyeongChang 2018 Feb 14 Schedule: Team Kazakhstan to perform in two sports
ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Wednesday, February 14, Team Kazakhstan will compete for medals in three sports at the Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang.
In particular, Kazakhstanis will take part in Women's Alpine Skiing and Speed Skating, and Biathlon.
Speed Skating
Ladies' 1,000m
Final - 7 pm
Yekaterina Aydova
Biathlon
Ladies' 1,000m
Individual race 8.05 pm
Galina Vishnevskaya, Olga Poltoranina, Alina Raikova and Daria Klimina.