07:58, 21 February 2018 | GMT +6
PyeongChang 2018 Feb 21 Schedule: Kazakh athletes to compete in figure skating, cross-country skiing
PYEONGCHANG. KAZINFORM Kazakhstanis will take part in three events in figure skating and cross-country skiing at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics on Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.
Aiza Mambekova and Elizabet Tursynbaeva will perform their short program in women's figure skating competitions. Start time 7 am Astana time.
Anna Shevchenko and Valerya Tyuleneva will represent Kazakhstan in Ladies' Team Sprint Free Semifinals in cross-country skiing. Start time 2 pm Astana time.
Alexey Poltoranin and Denis Volotka will start in Men's Team Sprint Free Semifinals at 3.15 pm.