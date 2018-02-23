EN
    21:22, 23 February 2018 | GMT +6

    PyeongChang 2018 Feb 24 Schedule: Team Kazakhstan to compete in two sports

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Saturday, Team Kazakhstan is scheduled to perform in two sports at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, SPORTINFORM reports.

    Cross-Country Skiing
    Men's 50km Mass Start Classic
    Alexey Poltoranin, Yevgeniy Velichko, Vitaliy Pukhkalo, Denis Volotka
    Start time 11:00 am*

    Speed Skating
    Men's Mass Start Semifinal 1
    Fedor Mezentsev
    Start time 5:45 pm*

    *Astana time


    Photo: Daniyar Mailybayev

     

