    08:58, 21 February 2018 | GMT +6

    PyeongChang 2018: Kazakh figure skater Mambekova earns 44.40 points for short program

    PYEONGCHANG. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's figure skater Aiza Mambekova completed her performance in the short program at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics on Wednesday, Kazinform reports.

    For her short program the 18-year-old earned a score of 44.40 points.

    Another Kazakhstani Elizabet Tursynbaeva is yet to exhibit her short program at the Gangneung Ice Arena today.

    Both Mambekova and Tursynbaeva need to land spots in the top 24 to capture a ticket to free skating program on Friday.







