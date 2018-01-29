EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    09:06, 29 January 2018 | GMT +6

    PyeongChang 2018: Kazakh flags become the first to be put up in athletic villages

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The PyeongChang Organizing Committee for the 2018 Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games (POCOG) has prepared the Olympic villages for the arrival of the athletes, Kazinform has learned from the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Kazakhstan.

    According to the Committee, Kazakhstan's national flags became the first to be put up in the PyeongChang and Kannin Olympic villages.

    It is also noted that the first Kazakh athletes to move into the Olympic village on February 1 will be the county's biathlonists, followed over the next few days by the rest of the national team's members.

    As previously reported, at the PyeongChang Olympics Kazakhstan will be represented by 46 athletes across 9 sports, and short tracker Abzal Azhgaliyev will be the national team's flag bearer.

    The 2018 Winter Olympics will feature 102 events in 15 sports across 12 venues in the PyeongChang mountain and Kannin skating cluster.

    The national flag of the Republic of Kazakhstan will be raised in PyeongChang on February 7.

    The XXIII Olympic Winter Games will be held in South Korean PyeongChang from February 9 to February 25.

     

