    09:45, 09 February 2018 | GMT +6

    PyeongChang 2018: Kazakh Galysheva secures moguls finals spot

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani freestyle skier Yulia Galysheva took part in the Ladies' Moguls Qualification event at the Phoenix Park in PyeongChang, South Korea, Kazinform reports. 

    Galysheva finished 7th with the score of 76.36. Perrine Laffont of France leads in the qualification with the score of 79.72.

    Another Kazakhstani skier Ayaulum Amrenova finished with the score of 52.78 and didn't qualify for the moguls final.

    The Ladies' Moguls Final is scheduled to take place at 6:00 p.m. (Astana time) on February 11.

