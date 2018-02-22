PyeongChang 2018: Kazakh short track speed skater reaches semifinals

PYEONGCHANG. KAZINFORM Competing in Men's 500m race, Kazakhstan's short track speed skater Abzal Azhgaliyev has qualified for the semifinals at the 2018 Winter Olympics underway in PyeongChang, the Republic of Korea, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In Quarterfinal 4, our compatriot finished fourth, covering the distance in 40.616 seconds. However, during the competition, Hungarian athlete Shaoang Liu violated the rules and was eventually penalized. As a result, Abzal Azhgaliyev reached the semifinals.

Another Kazakh speed skater, Nurbergen Zhumagaziyev, who also competed today, fell during the race. Therefore, he did not continue the competition.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan's Denis Nikisha missed qualifying for the quarterfinals as he came third in 40.806 seconds in the first group.



Photo: olympic.kz