PyeongChang 2018: Kazakh short-track speed skaters not to be seen in 1,500m semifinals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani short-track speed skaters will not be seen in action in the Men's 1,500m semifinals as they failed to qualify, Kazinform reports.

Denis Nikisha of Kazakhstan clocked the distance in 2:14.847 and finished 4th on Heat 4. Unfortunately, his result was not enough to advance to the semifinals as only the first, second and third placed skaters from each race qualify.



Another short-track speed skater from Kazakhstan Nurbergen Zhumagaziyev finished 6th on Heat 6. During the race he slipped and fell.



After the unfortunate incident Zhumagaziyev told Kazinform correspondent that he will do his best during the Men's 500m, 1,000m and 5,000m races.























