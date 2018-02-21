PyeongChang 2018: Kazakh skater Tursynbaeva 15th in short program

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's figure skater Elizabet Tursynbaeva advanced to the women's singles free skating event at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics on Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The 18-year-old earned a score of 57.95 to put her 15th in the figure skating short program held at Gangneung Ice Arena.



Kazakhstan's Aiza Mambekova disappointed with scoring 44.40 points in the short program and landed the 30th spot.



Only the top 24 figure skaters will continue to fight for medals in the free skating program tomorrow, including Elizabet.



After the short program, Elizabet said that other than one element she had skated the short program well. "Of course, it could have been better," she added.



"I'm glad I am able to perform here because an injury could have kept me away from the Olympic Games. Doctors help to reduce the pain. But the injury keeps reminding of itself all the time," Elizabet told Kazinform correspondent.



Olympic athlete from Russia Alina Zagitova took the lead with 82.92 points. Another Olympic athlete from Russia Evgenia Medvedeva was 1.31 point behind Zagitova. Canadian Kaetlyn Osmond gained 78.87 points placing her third after the short program.



Figure skaters will be back in action on Friday for the free skating program at the Gangneung Ice Arena at 7:00 a.m. Astana time. Make sure to tune in to root for Elizabet!
















