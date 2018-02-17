EN
    19:28, 17 February 2018 | GMT +6

    PyeongChang 2018: Kazakh skier Badrutdinov out of aerials competition

    PYEONGCHANG. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Ildar Badrutdinov will not compete in the Men's Aerials Finals at the PyeongChang Winter Games in the Republic of Korea, Kazinform reports.

    In the aerials qualifications 1 and 2 on Saturday, Badrutdinov recorded a score of 89.18 and 94.47, respectively. He was placed 19th in the Qualification 1 and 15th in the Qualification 2.

    Only top six competitors advance to the Finals.

