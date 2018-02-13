PyeongChang 2018: Kazakh skier Poltoranin out of Men's Sprint Classic

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani skiers Alexey Poltoranin and Anna Shevchenko crashed out of the Sprint Classic Quarterfinals at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

Poltoranin started in the Men's Sprint Classic Quarterfinal 1 together with Norwegian Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, Swedish Teodor Peterson, French Richard Jouve, American Erik Bjornsen and Italian Maicol Rastelli. Clocking the distance in 3:12.60, Poltoranin finished 4th not qualifying for the semifinals.



As for Shevchenko, she finished 6th in the Ladies' Sprint Classic Quarterfinal 1.