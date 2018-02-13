EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:23, 13 February 2018 | GMT +6

    PyeongChang 2018: Kazakh skier Poltoranin out of Men's Sprint Classic

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani skiers Alexey Poltoranin and Anna Shevchenko crashed out of the Sprint Classic Quarterfinals at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM. 

    Poltoranin started in the Men's Sprint Classic Quarterfinal 1 together with Norwegian Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, Swedish Teodor Peterson, French Richard Jouve, American Erik Bjornsen and Italian Maicol Rastelli. Clocking the distance in 3:12.60, Poltoranin finished 4th not qualifying for the semifinals.

    As for Shevchenko, she finished 6th in the Ladies' Sprint Classic Quarterfinal 1.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!