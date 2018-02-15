EN
    12:35, 15 February 2018 | GMT +6

    PyeongChang 2018: Kazakh skier Zakurdayev in top 40 of Men's Downhill

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani skier Igor Zakurdayev completed his performance in the Men's Downhill at the Jeongseon Alpine Center at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in the Republic of Korea, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

    Zakurdayev finished 39th.

    Norwegian skier Aksel Lund Svindal captured gold. His fellow countryman Kjetil Jansrud took home silver. Swiss skier Beat Feuz settled for bronze.

